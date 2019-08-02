Caroline Flack confirms new romance with Lewis Burton with adorable loved-up snap The couple are currently in Ibiza

Caroline Flack has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Lewis Burton, sharing an adorable loved-up selfie while they enjoy a break in Ibiza, Spain. The former professional tennis player, 27, shared a shot of himself with the Love Island host, 39, who was affectionately kissing his cheek, on his Instagram stories and captioned it: "Self-confessed Caroline Flack." Lewis appears to be poking fun of the fact Caroline is a "self-confessed" cougar, thanks to her dating a string of younger men in the past.

The couple have since been snapped packing on the PDA while enjoying lunch in the sunshine. Caroline was pictured with her arm around Lewis as they enjoyed a passionate kiss, oblivious to onlookers. And on Wednesday they put on an incredibly loved-up display as they partied at day club O Beach. Caroline and Lewis are said to have met through mutual friends and have been on several dates now, reports The Sun.

Caroline looks very loved-up with Lewis

MORE: Curtis Pritchard reunites with famous brother AJ after returning from Love Island villa

It seems the TV star is getting in as much downtime as she can now that her work schedule has cleared up since Love Island ended its two-month run on Monday. It was revealed on Friday that Amber and Greg won the show by a landslide, securing 48.82 per cent of the public vote. Molly-Mae and Tommy came second with 25.56 per cent, nearly half of the votes of Amber and Greg. Meanwhile, India and Ovie came not too far behind the loved-up pair with 18.21 per cent of the vote, while Maura and Curtis received 7.40 per cent.

READ: Love Island's Maura finally meets Curtis' brother, Strictly's AJ Pritchard - find out his reaction!

This is quite different from the 2018 results, which saw Jack and Dani win a huge 79.66 per cent of the public's vote, while runners-up Laura and Paul received 8.43 per cent.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.