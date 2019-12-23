Caroline Flack appeared in court on Monday to enter a not guilty plea in response to assault charges following a row with her boyfriend Lewis Burton. The star was seen putting her head in her hands as a judge refused to remove bail conditions preventing her from contacting her partner, 27, according to reports - after prosecutor Katie Weiss accused Caroline of "flouting" her bail conditions by posting a message to Lewis on Instagram.

Caroline pictured leaving the court. IMAGE: Rex

Caroline appeared in court following an incident on December 12, after Lewis made a 999 call which resulted in her arrest. Details of the alleged dispute were explained during the hearing by the prosecution, who played a recording of the phonecall to the court.

Lewis reportedly told the emergency services that Caroline had hit him on the head with a lamp while he was sleeping, with the prosecution adding that "his face was covered in blood". The court also heard that Caroline had been "disruptive" while in police custody, and had to be restrained on the ground. The assault reportedly occurred after the Love Island host found text messages that lead her to believe Lewis had been unfaithful.

Boyfriend Lewis Burton also attended the hearing

Caroline's defence Paul Morris argued that his client should be granted access to see Lewis again, saying: "They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple. She wants to spend time with her partner. If the conditions were lifted there would be no concerns.

"It's not an irrelevant point, it's Christmas, it's New Year, she's suffered enough," he added. "She is in the public eye – this case has been scrutinised, she will conduct herself properly."

Caroline posted a statement on Instagram following her court appearance

Following the hearing, Caroline was released on conditional bail, with the trial expected to begin on 4 March at the same court. The presenter made a statement on her Instagram Story shortly afterwards, writing: "Thankfully I know a lot of you will not believe all that you have heard and read following today's court hearing ... thank you for your continued support and love… It's going to be a relief when I am able to give my side of the story, when I'm allowed to x."