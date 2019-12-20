Caroline Flack has voiced her support after her good friend Laura Whitmore was confirmed as the replacement host for Love Island's upcoming winter edition. Taking to Instagram Stories shortly after the news broke on Friday morning, the 40-year-old presenter gave Laura her blessing while admitting she is still going through "a really rough time" after stepping down as Love Island host due to her recent arrest. "I'm glad it's Laura... She loves the show as much as I do," she wrote.

Caroline Flack shared this message after Laura Whitmore was confirmed as her replacement

Turning her attention towards her fans, Caroline added: "Again... thank you for your continuous messages of support... it's a really rough time... but I'm doing all I can to keep my head above water and sort this all out..." Laura, who is perhaps best known for presenting I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp, will be taking over hosting duties for the upcoming show, which will take place in South Africa in January.

Speaking about her new gig, Laura said in a statement: "To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show." She added: "I wish it was in better circumstances; Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We've spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I've watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

The pair are good friends

"Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new Islanders looking for love. The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance!"

On Tuesday, Caroline confirmed she had quit the ITV2 show just a few days after her arrest for actual bodily harm. "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life," she said on social media. "While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to cooperating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."

She continued: "However, Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it’s the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series I feel the best thing I can do is stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town.

"And on a really personal level. I have never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life. Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding... please know that I see them... and my boyfriend Lewis... I love you."

