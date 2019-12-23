Christmas has come early for Lorraine Kelly! The TV star has been reunited with her lookalike daughter Rosie ahead of the big day, and on Monday took to Instagram to share a photo of the pair enjoying a celebratory cocktail together. "Perfect pre #christmas lunch with my @rosiekellysmith at @balthazarldn - she's over on a flying visit from @singapore. #love #family #happy xxxxx," Lorraine, 60, captioned the snapshot. The resemblance between mother and daughter is striking, and fans were quick to send their well wishes to the pair. Rosie is Lorraine's only child with husband Steve Smith, to whom she has been married since 1992.

Rosie's return home is certainly a cause for celebration; the 25-year-old has lived and worked in Singapore for the last two years. Earlier this year, in her column in the Sun , Lorraine revealed she has kept her daughter's room exactly the same since she moved out "so that it feels that she will come back home any second". She wrote: "I miss her but I'm so proud that she had the gumption and confidence to travel and work abroad."

While Rosie still has her own bedroom at her parents' home, there is one very big difference – Lorraine and her husband Steve have relocated to Buckinghamshire from their former family home in Dundee. Lorraine previously said it made sense to downsize after their daughter moved out, and the move also meant she was closer to work.

"My husband and I have recently moved to a much smaller house as there's only the two of us now," Lorraine told Wayfair for the launch of their summer 2018 campaign. "Besides making sure the house truly feels like home, my main priority is getting the garden in shape for the summer."

