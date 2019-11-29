Exclusive: Inside Lorraine Kelly's 60th birthday celebrations at her beautiful home

Lorraine Kelly was joined by celebrity friends including Christine Lampard and Nadia Sawalha for an early 60th birthday party on Tuesday, but the celebrations don't stop there! The TV presenter is planning to host a party at home for her family and friends – and she's created the most beautiful setup in her conservatory for the occasion.

Lorraine Kelly is hosting a 60th birthday dinner party

The soon-to-be 60-year-old has dressed her dining table with some striking picks from Wayfair's wide range of homeware, and has a covetable drinks trolley on hand for serving some celebratory tipples. "I'm so excited for my 60th. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy a brilliant bash with family and friends," Lorraine said. "I'm planning on having a party at home and can't wait to dress my table and make it festive and fabulous. I've got lots of lovely new pieces, from tablemats to gold cutlery, so it should look stunning!"

The TV presenter has shared a look at her stylish dinner party setup

Having seen the pictures, we can't help but agree. The table has been laid with gold laser-cut place mats, with a gold candelabra centrepiece, and champagne flutes featuring colourful painted floral designs. Better still, Lorraine says many of the pieces are "a real steal". Lorraine's metal candelabra is on sale for £26.99, and the set of four champagne flutes will set you back just £21.99, but will create a real talking point at any Christmas dinner parties.

The drinks trolley, meanwhile, is currently reduced to £176.99 from £214.99. Lorraine said it is her "favourite piece" in her dinner party setting, explaining: "I love the old school vibe and am looking forward to dressing it up, so it's the perfect serving station for guests to help themselves to a celebratory tipple or two! On the table, I love the linen napkins and tablecloth, which are elegant but understated. I'm a big fan of gold cutlery to add that luxe look and you can't go wrong with a candelabra for instant ambience."

As for her tips on throwing the perfect dinner party? "I'm a big fan of keeping things simple and prepping ahead – it minimises stress and ensures that you can enjoy the fun and festivities. I also love nothing more than setting the table for a special occasion," Lorraine said. "Choosing lovely linen, gleaming candles, beautiful cutlery and gorgeous glassware makes everything feel that little bit special. I also try to wear something comfy, so I feel relaxed."

