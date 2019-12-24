2019 was a big year for Katya Jones. From the highs of competing in another hugely successful series of Strictly, to coming to terms with the end of her marriage, the star is now firmly focused on the future – but on Christmas Eve she spent a moment reflecting on the past 12 months, and revealed what she has learned about herself. The pro dancer shared a video showing her boxing with her personal trainer as she spoke about how important it is for her to keep fit. "People often ask me how do I have so much energy," the 30-year-old wrote. "What I learnt about myself is more I keep moving - the more energy I have. Last year I've had too much time off and after holidays I gained 6kg( the biggest I’ve been) , got really lazy and didn't like it at all. So I told myself this isn't gonna happen this year."

Katya Jones opened up about her passion for fitness on Instagram

Katya then revealed the secret to her super-fit physique. "Before heading to #Peterborough I found a personal trainer who will keep me moving ! @sambarron1988 trains me in the mornings before my two panto shows! And I must admit my favourite part is boxing - it's so much fun whilst building your stamina, brain has to be alert and the whole body is involved! It's Christmas, but stay active and energised! If you're looking for trainers - he is the man!"

MORE: Strictly's Neil Jones jets off to surprising destination for first Christmas since split from Katya

Katya Jones and Mike Bushell play Hello/Goodbye

The Russian dancer is currently appearing in Peterborough New Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz, making her panto debut as Glinda the Good Witch. Speaking earlier this year ahead of her theatre role, she said: "I'll be swapping my dancing shoes for a pair of wings as Glinda and I can't wait to bring some sparkle to Peterborough New Theatre. I am so excited, honestly. When I came to this country, Neil said we should go to a panto. I said 'What's panto?' But having since been, it is amazing, something for the whole family. So when I got this opportunity I said 'Yes, of course.'"

MORE: Strictly stars Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg spark baby rumours!

Katya and husband Neil were married for six years

Katya and Neil, 37, announced the end of their six-year marriage in August, but have remained on very good terms. Their split came 10 months after Katya sparked a media storm when she was photographed kissing comedian Seann Walsh, her celebrity dance partner on the 2018 series. The couple – who had been together for 11 years – said in a joint statement that the split was "mutual", both pledging to "keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects". "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends," they said. "We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing."