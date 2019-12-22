Neil Jones has revealed that he will be spending Christmas away from home once again this year, sharing with his followers that he has decided to jet away to Bogotá for an exciting holiday. The professional dancer shared a snap from his airplane seat on Saturday, adding GIFs that read: 'recharging', 'travel' and 'let's go!'. It will be Neil's first Christmas since confirming his separation from wife Katya Jones, with whom he spent Christmas in her home of Russia in 2018.

Neil has revealed he's headed off on holiday for Christmas

Despite their split in August, Katya and Neil have proved time and time again that they're still the best of friends. When the 17th season of Strictly kicked off in September, Katya, 30, shared a hilarious photo of the Strictly professionals posing for photos, and sprawled across the front row was Neil, 37. Katya cheekily added an arrow pointing at Neil and added the caption: "Typical."

Later that month, Katya shared another photo of herself and Neil having fun. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a snap of her ex lifting her up on the Strictly stage and added the caption: "Jumping into the new week like! Have a sparkling one everyone!"

Neil and Katya remain great friends following their split

While Neil jets away, Katya looks set to be spending Christmas in the UK this year, since she is appearing in a pantomime production in Peterborough until New Year's Eve. The star has been eagerly promoting the show on her Instagram page, and even headed out in full fairy costume on Saturday to greet fans out and about. Posting a video trailer of the classic tale, she wrote: "ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE! Such an amazing press night last night for our Wizard of Oz Pantomime! You're in for a treat! We're running till 31st December at @pborotheatre!"

