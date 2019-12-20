Peter Andre may be one of the nicest people in showbusiness, and his kindness was once again revealed after he thanked one fan for gifting him a wedding photo. The 46-year-old, who married his second wife Emily MacDonagh in 2015, took to Instagram to share a cute video of his daughter Princess doing a piece to camera, and beside her was a silver-framed wedding portrait from Peter and Emily's nuptials.

Upon noticing the picture, the fan wrote: "Soooo happy to see the beautiful photo of you and Emily that myself and my sister gifted you when we met you at a meet and greet. It's made our night to see that you have it displayed at home." [sic] Peter immediately shared his gratitude, writing: "We love it. Thank you."

In July, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in Devon in July 2015, with family and friends in attendance including their one-year-old daughter Amelia. The Mysterious Girl singer and his medic wife have since welcomed a son called Theo. Peter is also a father to 12-year-old Princess (also known as Bista) and Junior, 14.

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Peter explained how the couple take it in turns to be 'good cop' and 'bad cop'. "Emily is stricter with Theo and Millie and I'm stricter with Junior and Bista. So we've found a happy medium," he said. "It actually works well – I'm good cop to Theo and Millie and bad cop to J and P and she's the same."

Emily went on to credit her parents as role models, telling HELLO!: "I'm one of five children and Mum and Dad are brilliant with kids. Dad has a special way of holding Theo that stops him crying every time he picks him up. As for my mum, I call her the baby whisperer. She's a paediatrician, so spends her whole life around babies and when she holds Theo, he immediately stops crying. She says babies can sense when we're stressed and that we should try to stay calm, which is often easier said than done."

