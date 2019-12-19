Peter Andre has treated fans to a glimpse of the impressive staircase that sits at the center of his home's entranceway. The 46-year-old explained on Wednesday that he was having the carpet that lines the stairway cleaned, and shared videos of the process with his Instagram followers. Featuring wide steps lined with a gorgeous cream coloured carpet and wooden banisters adorned with festive decorations, the stairway is impressive to say the least. A black and white portrait of Peter, his wife Emily MacDonagh and their children takes pride of place at the top of the stairway. Could Peter and Emily own the most incredible home entranceway of 2019? It's a strong possibility!

In the father-of-four's video, a cleaner could be seen hoovering the cream stairs as Pete explained: "It's that time of year, getting the carpets done. [Speaking to the cleaner] Mate, you're doing an awesome job. Love it. I'm going to go and make you a coffee."

Peter showed off his incredible stairway

Peter then continued filming outside in his home's driveway, where a bucket full of brown water could be seen. The Mysterious Girl singer asked: "Is this all the stuff that's come out of the carpet?" To which the cleaner responded: "This is what's come out." Peter then hilariously joked: "Yeah, it's Emily's fault, that." Next, the singer panned back to his sparkling staircase, adding: "Look at this. Wow. That is amazing. Thank you guys." We have to admit, the carpets looked good enough to sleep on!

The doting dad ended the video by once again thanking the impressive work of the cleaning company, saying: "Honestly, thank you so much for that. It's one of those things we've always said we are going to do, and then Claire rang me and said there's this company that's really good."