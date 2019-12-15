It was a family affair on Saturday night for Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse as she took home the Glitterball trophy with her dance partner Kelvin Fletcher. Not only was her sister, judge Motsi Mabuse there to cheer her on, but so was her aunt, while her husband Marius Iepure paid a heartfelt tribute to her and Kelvin just ahead of the live show to wish them the best of luck – and it certainly worked! Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer posted a photo of himself with Oti standing with Kelvin and his wife Eliza Marsland, and wrote: "What an amazing journey from September until today. I'm just speechless how this guy made it to learn to dance so good in such a short time. You are a real dancer Mr Fletcher! Congratulations and good luck for the final."

Dancing brought the pair together more than five years ago. Oti and Marius, 37, married in 2014 and the ballroom dancers met in Germany during a dance trial. They competed together and took part in a number of competitions, winning gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and finishing second place at the World Latin Championships. The two became romantically involved and on his birthday in 2014, Marius popped the question. Marius has even performed on Strictly during the group numbers in 2017, but never landed himself a professional dancer role on the hit show. And while Oti and Marius do not have any children yet, in the past, the couple have spoken openly about their love of kids and the fact that they would one day like to start a family.

Oti was also supported by her aunt following her Strictly win

Oti and Kelvin had everyone cheering for them as they lifted the Glitterball trophy on Saturday evening, which they were awarded following three show-stopping dances throughout the night. When it came to their show dance – which had elements of all their best routines throughout the series – doting sister Motsi was overcome with emotion as she watched them perform, and started to cry as she told them: "Well usually, I go on about things. But you guys, I have no words. That left me…" After the show, Motsi also shared a number of messages from fans congratulating her sister and Kelvin on their win.

