Following her triumphant win on this year's Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse paid a surprise visit to her second celebrity dance partner - Danny Mac! Delighting their fans, the professional dancer shared a cute collage of the two together. "We meet, we dance, we grow and we celebrate... so lovely seeing you @dannymaconline and I’m mega mega mega proud of you," she wrote in the caption on Tuesday. Having watched his performance in the musical White Christmas, Oti added: "@whitexmasshow is a brilliant night out on Christmas Eve eve #friends #strictly #teamdoti."

Oti Mabuse shared this sweet post with Danny Mac

Fans of the pair immediately rushed to post lovely messages over their mini-reunion, with one writing: "Still my absolute favourites!!" Another remarked: "Strictly legends! Would genuinely pay to see you dance together again." A third post read: "My all-time favourite Strictly pair. #TeamDoti for life." The former pair were partnered together back in 2016, when they reached the final. Unfortunately for then, they lost to Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton. Some followers believed they were robbed, with one saying: "I'm still outraged you two didn’t win! Your misty blue, American smooth is still the best dance I've ever seen! Goosebumps every time! Xx." Another fan said: "My winners from 2016."

Meanwhile, former Hollyoaks star Danny's career has gone strength to strength since his time on Strictly. Earlier this month, it was announced that the actor has signed up to a brand new role, playing Edward in the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical. Danny, 31, has been cast in the show alongside Olivier Award nominee Aimie Atkinson, who will take on the part of Vivian. The pair will star on stage together at the Piccadilly Theatre from 13 February 2020, for a limited engagement of 46 weeks.

Sharing his excitement on Twitter, Danny confirmed: "It. Is. Ooooon! I am crazy-stupid-excited to jump on this adventure and bring @prettywomanuk to the London's West End, alongside the incredible @aimieatkinson as Vivian. Performances begin Feb 2020 and it's gonna be Big. HUGE!" Danny is currently starring as Bob Wallace in White Christmas at the Dominion Theatre in London. His previous theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard and Amelie, as well as West End productions of Wicked and Legally Blonde.

