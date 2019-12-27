They spent over three months together rehearsing for hours on end before going on to lift the iconic Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy, so it's no wonder that Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher are firm friends. In fact, the pair got on so well that pro-dancer Oti has even coined a hilariously sweet nickname for her former partner, "toothy"!

The Emmerdale actor uploaded an adorable picture of his grandmother holding the champion's trophy on Tuesday as he affectionately wrote: "Go on Nan! #StrictlyNan #IBloodyLoveHer" along with three love heart emojis. Oti's comment underneath then revealed Kelvin's nickname, as well as expressing her love for his relative.

Strictly champ Kelvin posted this adorable picture of his Nan on Instagram

She wrote: "Nanaaaaaa! [sic] She won Strictly let's be honest toothy" complete with red and yellow love heart emojis. Given that Kelvin has a dazzling set of teeth, we can see why she calls him this!

And it seems that a couple of Kelvin's followers were quick to pick up on the nickname, as one posted underneath Oti's comment laughing, putting: "Hahaha!" whilst another simply put some laughing-face and thumbs up emojis.

Kelvin and Oti were crowned this year's Strictly champions

Kelvin and Oti were crowned the Strictly 2019 champions earlier this month after winning the hearts of the audience, the viewers and the judges. After 15 weeks, the couple reached the grand finale of the show, in which they performed their show-stopping samba from week one, their sultry rhumba (as chosen by the judges) and their show dance, which saw an amalgamation of their dances throughout their Strictly journey in one.

Just moments after winning Strictly with Oti, Kelvin revealed to HELLO! that he would be whisking his family off on an amazing vacation over the festive period. "I'm going on holiday next week with my family for just a few days," he shared. "I've felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I definitely want to take them away and just see them and hold them."

