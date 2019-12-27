She's a world champion in ballroom and Latin dance and has recently lifted the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy for the very first time since joining the show four years ago, so it's little wonder that Oti Mabuse takes her job as a professional dancer and dance captain very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that her emotions often get the better of her according to fellow captain and brand new addition to The Greatest Dancer, Todrick Hall.

Speaking at a screening and Q&A event for the brand new series, Todrick explained how Oti's emotions once got in the way of filming. Speaking about the pressures that the captains face on the show, he told HELLO! and other reporters: "I really tried to make a decision that I felt was going to be the strongest decision and imagining their story and what I would be thinking if I were sitting at home".

The Greatest Dancer is returning for its second series

The dancer continued: "But in comparison to Oti I mean, we had to stop production for a while and pick her off the ground", before hilariously adding: "she was acting like Mufasa just died twice! So in comparison, I think that we all had an easy time." We have a feeling Todrick's quick wit and sense of humour is going to be a big hit on the show!

The new series comes shortly after Oti's Strictly win

Todrick is new to the show for its second series, and he's joining with more than enough credentials and experience to his name. After finding fame on American Idol as a singer, he has gone on to star in Broadway as well as enjoying success as a choreographer and director for global superstars such as Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

The performer also revealed how honoured he felt to be asked to join the BBC show. "Well, I got a phone call from my agency … and I was blown away. So I'm just first of all so grateful that the BBC has trusted me to come here to another country where I'm so grateful to be here."

The Greatest Dancer returns for its second series and will see Todrick Hall joined by returning captains Oti Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison for the competition. The show launches on BBC One on Saturday 4 January, 7pm.

