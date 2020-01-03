Lisa Armstrong has shared an emotional post about starting the new year after losing her dad Derek back in 2019. Posting on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist shared a snap of her father, who tragically passed away in back in May. She captioned the photo: "Always with me and forever in my heart..... #dad #RIP #Theydaythefirstisthehardest #hurls #ohana (sic)."

Supporters including Alan Carr were quick to offer her their support, with the comedian writing: "Aww bless you! Stay strong." Another person added: "Lost my Dad around Christmas time, he loved this time of year which makes it equally hard but I know he's still with me."

Lisa spent New Year's with her mum Linda

Lisa previously shared a photo of Derek in honour of the six-month anniversary of his death back in November. The photo showed Lisa as a child, beaming with happiness as her dad enveloped her in a warm hug and smiled at the camera. The 43-year-old captioned the sweet snap with an emotional message in remembrance of her father, writing: "6 months today..... time flies but it doesn’t get any easier."

Lisa had her mum, Linda, to lean on during the difficult few months, and the pair spent New Year's Eve together. Sharing a snap of herself looking glamorous in a ruffled red blouse and sparkly eye shadow, she wrote: "Happy New Year everyone from us.... @lindaarmstrong6220. May all your wishes and dreams come true for the most amazing 2020." This is the second Christmas Lisa has spent following her split from her ex-husband, Ant McPartlin, after the pair finalised their divorce in 2018. Lisa previously took to Twitter after it was reported that she had turned down a generous offer to split her and her ex-husband's alleged £62 million fortune. After a follower tweeted to ask why she couldn't be happy with that amount, Lisa responded: "Don't believe the lies #justsaying."

