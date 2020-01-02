Former Strictly Come Dancing star Aston Merrygold revealed the happy news that he was expecting his second child just before Christmas, and has since shared a photo of his baby scan on Instagram. The doting dad was pictured holding up numerous scan photos, and joked in the caption of his post that he wasn't expecting octuplets. He wrote: "Don't worry it's not octuplets! Baby was just posing." Many of the star's famous friends were quick to congratulate him once again on his happy news, with Strictly pro Amy Dowden simply commenting with a love heart eye emoji, while Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh added a love heart emoji. Anna Williamson – who welcomed a baby girl in December - added: "Wohoo, congrats again babe."

Aston is already a dad to son Grayson, 23 months, who he shares with fiancée Sarah Lou Richards. Last year, Aston talked about expanding his family during an interview with the Belfast Telegraph. He said: "We'd love more children but probably not for a couple of years, because we definitely want to enjoy our time as new parents. We're using Clearblue's Connected Ovulation Test System to help us monitor Sarah's fertility, so we can plan the timing of our next child. We're trying to learn everything we can so we're more experienced about the stages next time around. Parenting was scary in those first few months but now we're really enjoying the ride. We're totally a team, so when Sarah's working I have Grayson and vice versa." He added: "Having another baby would be a massive change for Grayson and for us, and we'd like him to be an age when he can understand a little more what's going on so it's really positive experience for him."

The JLS star loves being a dad to son Grayson

On being a dad to Grayson, Aston said: "Grayson is everything to me and to Sarah. He's obviously still learning we're mum and dad, but he realises that we're his. He's a very outgoing baby but if he's ever tired and hungry or whatever, he comes straight to us for comfort. That unconditional love we have for him, and the fact that he feels it, is incredible. He's changed my life. I used to look at life in a very selfish way. It was all about what I wanted and needed for my career and I put myself first. As soon as he was born, I realised I had bigger responsibilities and now I look at it as trying to provide for the family."

