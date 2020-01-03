Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have been together for an incredible 20 years, and Penny celebrated the occasion with a gorgeous throwback photo – and fans can't believe how little they've aged! Taking to Instagram, Penny uploaded a photo of her and her husband embracing twenty years ago and added the caption: "OMG 20 years of love and happiness (1999 to 2019) may we have another happy 20 years together."

Fans were quick to point out how little either had changed. One wrote: "Beautiful… not changed a bit," while another added: "Someone hasn't changed starting with P." A third sweetly noted: "Gorgeous then! Gorgeous now!"

Penny shared the snap on Instagram

The famous pair started dating in 1999 and married eight years later in a beautiful Portofino ceremony. They tied the knot in 2007 in a medieval monastery and then celebrated their honeymoon on a yacht moored nearby.

The pair have hardly aged!

2019 was certainly a difficult year for rock star Rod, who revealed in September that he had been battling prostate cancer. The 74-year-old singer, who was diagnosed in February 2016 during a routine check-up, urged men to have their prostates checked after explaining he beat his fight with cancer because it was caught early. Speaking to an audience at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project in Surrey back in September, the musician shared: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests."

When speaking about her husband's illness the following month on Loose Women, 48-year-old Penny broke down in tears as she explained why they kept the diagnosis a secret from the world for nearly three years. "It was our choice to come out [with the news], as it were. Rod was performing at a prostate cancer event with the Faces," she explained. "After a few songs he said, 'Hi everyone, thank you so much for coming and I have to just take this moment, I owe it to everyone, I'm a survivor'".