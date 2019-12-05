Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster rock the night away as they share update on singer's health The couple threw a fundraising evening for Teenage Cancer Trust

Cancer is still a highly emotive and raw subject in the home of Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Lady Stewart – better known as Loose Women's Penny Lancaster – and their sons Alastair and Aiden. It is less than three months since the legendary rocker, who turns 75 next month, announced publicly that he had beaten prostate cancer, having been diagnosed in February 2016 during a routine check-up.

Sir Rod had told guests at a fundraising evening with his former Faces bandmates Kenney Jones and Ronnie Wood: "No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I'm in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early."

Rod performed at the inaugural Memories that Matter fundraising gala

Last week the singer – who HELLO! can exclusively reveal will finally be clear of cancer drugs at Christmas – and Penny had a chance to give something back. And they did so in style, at the inaugural Memories that Matter fundraising gala, which they hosted at London's Rosewood hotel. They had meticulously planned the event, at which Sir Rod performed, and the "memorable night" raised an impressive £1.1m for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

"We started working on this project 12 months ago," Penny told HELLO!. "From the simple things, like designing the table layouts, to the tablecloths and the little napkins, meeting with the florist, deciding on every fine detail, working with the sponsors, the drinks distiller and designing the Rod and Penny cocktails."

The couple spent 12 months working on the project

She told guests: "To represent our house in Florida, we had palm trees. To represent the house in Scotland, we had purple thistles. Wherever we go for dinner, Rod calls ahead to make sure they have white tablecloths, otherwise he doesn't attend. So there were white tablecloths. We have a special dessert called Rags to Riches, because as most people know Rod started as an ordinary lad and his favourite dessert was bread-and-butter pudding. But later in life when he became successful… actually when we got married our wedding cake was millefeuille."

Penny added: "We wanted people to feel like they were coming to a dinner party of ours that we had personally created, rather than just Rod being the performing artist. Only in our dreams did we think we would reach over a million pounds. We've been to a lot of charity events, and even with double the amount of people it's hard to raise that kind of money."

Penny looked stunning in a black and gold dress from Boudi Fashion

The enthusiasm with which Penny, who looked stunning in a black and gold dress from Boudi Fashion, bounced around the room chatting to the 180 guests, including singer Ellie Goulding, former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard and former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, helped swell the coffers.

Two rip-roaring sets from Sir Rod and his band – including hits Maggie May and Sailing – later saw all the guests on their feet. At one point Penny joined her husband on stage and cheekily grabbed his bottom as he performed. Talking to HELLO! after the event, Lady Stewart said: "Walking around the room in the evening, it seemed like everyone knew each other. There was a great atmosphere and a warmth. It felt more like a dinner party than a charity gala, which made it more personal for everyone involved to create a memory that wouldn't be forgotten, but also to raise incredible funds – and I think they saw how genuine Rod and my involvement was.

