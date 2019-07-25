Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster look loved-up in new photo – and it gets everyone talking It looks like they are having the best summer!

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster are enjoying some well-deserved time away with their two sons over the summer holidays, and are currently sailing around the South of France. During their travels, Penny's been sharing regular photos on social media, and most recently the Loose Women panellist posted a cute picture of herself and Rod – and they looked seriously in love! In the picture, the couple were standing on their boat, in front of a gorgeous backdrop of the waterfront. "Happy to be back in Monaco," Penny captioned the post. Fans were quick to observe the couple's impressive co-ordinating wardrobes, with Penny dressed in a stylish red and black printed summer dress, while Rod wore a flamboyant floral shirt and black jeans. "Love the co-ordinating clothing, fab," one wrote, while another added: "Love the co-ordinating outfits. Rod rocks as expected!"

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster co-ordinated with their summer outfits

The family are cruising around the south of France, and were in Provence before arriving in Monaco at the beginning of the week. Penny has been sharing updates on social media from their travels so far, including a sweet video of Rod bonding with sons Alastair and Aiden inside their cruise ship. In the footage, the trio were seen sitting around a table playing board games. Most recently, Penny posted a video of Alastair and a friend enjoying a thrill-seeking afternoon on an intense boat ride. In the footage, the two boys were being thrown up in the air. His doting mum was quick to reassure her followers that nobody was harmed, writing in the video's caption: "Alastair and his buddy on an adrenaline speedy, bouncy ride (and all was well!)"

The family are currently sailing around France

The quality time together will no doubt be cherished following Rod's busy tour earlier in the year. Now that the boys have finished school for the summer, they can well and truly relax too. There's no doubt that Penny and Rod are doting parents, and Penny recently revealed that while they were toying with the idea of adopting another child, their sons are happy with the way their family dynamic is. The boys have six older siblings from Rod's previous relationships. He is dad to Sarah Streeter, who was born in 1964 to then-girlfriend Susannah Boffey when the pair were teenagers, and shares two children with Alana Stewart - Kimberley Stewart, born in 1979, Sean Stewart, born in 1980. Rod shares Ruby Stewart, born in 1987, with Kelly Emberg, and is also dad to Renee Stewart, born in 1992, and Liam Stewart, born in 1994, who he had with model Rachel Hunter.

