There are many benefits to Rod Stewart's rock-star status, but one of the tougher aspects of his job is being away from his young family. On Monday, the Maggie May singer appeared on Loose Women alongside his wife Penny Lancaster, who revealed how their two sons Alastair, 13, and Aiden, eight, cope when their dad when their dad is away from home. She said: "Of course, when Rod's away they miss him terribly and I often hear them in their rooms playing dad's music. It's their way of connecting with him." Rod added: "I miss them terribly. They are just the best, I'm so blessed."

Rod Stewart's children play his music when he is away from home

The family have a rule in place that means that Rod is only on tour when the children are on school holidays so that he can fly to them on a more regular basis. Alastair and Aiden have also gone to watch their dad perform on many occasions, with Aiden even getting up on stage with the singer to showcase his dance moves – much to the delight of the fans in the audience. During Rod's appearance on Loose Women, they also discussed the family dynamics in their household and how the star tries to treat both his sons equally. Penny said to her husband – who recently set up an under-nines football club, which his youngest son plays for: "Sometimes you will be spoiling Aiden because you've set up this football club for him. And I'll go, darling remember to buy something for Alastair too so he doesn't feel left out. But you're very generous with your love and your time for them."

MORE: Peter Andre reflects on last year with wife Emily MacDonagh and his children

Rod and Penny are doting parents to sons Alastair and Aiden

Rod – who also has six grown-up children – even considered expanding his brood further at the beginning of the year. Penny revealed during a previous appearance on Loose Women that the couple had considered adopting another child, but that their sons weren't keen on the idea. She told the panel: "We even considered adopting, but after discussing it with the little ones, they said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap."

READ: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field reveal huge secret about those fabulous celebrity Christmas trees

Penny continued to say that Rod would also have been up for adopting a child. "He's got eight children altogether. We are fortunate enough to have a big house, there's a spare room. Extra love and funds that families need these days. And we thought 'why not, give another child that needs a home a home'. But it has to be a consideration of the whole family, not just Rod and I."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.