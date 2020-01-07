Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo with lookalike sister Lynda

Jennifer Lopez has had an incredible start to the year, most recently dazzling the crowds at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. But just ahead of the ceremony, the Hustlers actress shared a number of photos that had been taken during her New Year's Eve party, including one of herself and her older sister Lynda, who looks incredibly like the famous singer. In the photo, the pair both wore black dresses as they posed for a selfie, which the star shared on Instagram. In the caption, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker wrote: "The best is yet to come." As well as Lynda, Jennifer also has a younger sister called Leslie. The siblings grew up in New York with their parents Guadalupe and David – who were also at the party.

Jennifer Lopez and her lookalike sister Lynda

On Sunday, Jennifer was accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet, who couldn't have been prouder of the star as he stepped out with her. A-Rod shared a number of photos from the night on social media, and joked that he was Jennifer's bodyguard in reference to his outfit of a suit and sunglasses. While Jennifer didn't take home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers, Alex made sure that she knew that she was a winner in everyone else's eyes by sharing a heartfelt message with her on Instagram. He wrote: "Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez on the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Alex continued: "For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it." Jennifer was one of the first people to comment on the sweet post, writing: "You are my everything," while A-Rod's followers branded them couple goals.

The next few weeks are set to be busy for Jennifer, who will be co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira in February. This is something that the star has been dreaming of throughout her career, with proud A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

