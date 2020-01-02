Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had a night to remember on Tuesday evening as they welcomed the New Year in with their family and famous friends. And among the guests were J-Lo's parents, dad David and mum Guadalupe, who she is extremely close to, but tend to keep out of the public eye. The Hustlers star shared a lovely photo with her dad on Instagram, which was of the pair embracing at the party. Jennifer's parents live in New York, where the star grew up. David worked as a computer technician, while Guadalupe stayed at home to look after their children. As well as Jennifer – who is the middle child - the couple are parents to children Leslie and Lynda.

The star also shared a lovely family photo with A-Rod and her 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The pair all posed in a photo booth that had been personalised for the evening with the words: "New Year's Eve 2020." The couple have had an incredible year, having got engaged in March, and are set to get married in the near future. Jennifer reflected on her past decade in a sentimental Instagram post just before her party, where she shared a montage of videos and photos from 2019. She wrote: "2019... it’s the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realise I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far."

She continued: "I honestly wouldn’t change a thing...I feel stronger and more at peace with who I am now than I ever have... I hope that you all can look back in the same way and enjoy every moment of your journey. Savour it, enjoy it!!!! It’s the 20’s. Get ready to roar!!! And laugh and dance and live live live! #limitless #happynewyear link in my bio for the full video!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Happy New Year J-Lo, may you have another amazing year in 2020 or even a better one, may you receive all your hearts desire." Another added: "Happy New Year. Can't wait to see the Super Bowl experience!"

The next few months are set to be busy for Jennifer, who will be co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira in February. This is something that the star has been dreaming of throughout her career, with proud fiancé A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears." She is also set to attend the Golden Globe Awards, having been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Hustlers.

And while they haven' decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, Jennifer and Alex have spoken of their excitement about the upcoming big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Emme, Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

