Why Jennifer Lopez is feeling bittersweet about her twins growing up The Hustlers actress is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max, 11, and although she is loving watching them grow up, she admitted she has mixed feelings that they aren't so little anymore. The Hustlers actress reflected on her children while commenting on fiancé Alex Rodriguez's birthday post dedicated to his daughter Natasha, who recently turned 15. The baseball star had written a heartfelt tribute to his firstborn, which prompted Jennifer to respond: "So sweet! So proud of our babies that are not babies anymore," which was accompanied by a series of sad face emojis, as well as a love heart and smiley faces.

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max are growing up fast

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker will become a stepmother to Natasha and her younger sister Ella, 11, when she ties the knot with Alex in the not-so-distant future. Alex proposed to Jennifer in March, and, while they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. Chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Jennifer's daughter Emme, and Alex's children Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

The Hustlers actress reflected on her children growing up

Jennifer and Alex have been praised by fans for managing to create a happy, blended family. JLo's ex-husband and father of her children, Marc Anthony, has been pictured attending school assemblies with the singer and Alex, and gets on well with them both. Alex's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, was present at Natasha's birthday party earlier in the month, and posed for a photo with the celebrity couple, her daughters and Jennifer's twins.

JLo and A-Rod with their children

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.

