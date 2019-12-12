Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have found the perfect balance when it comes to co-parenting their twins, Emme and Max, 11, and have remained close friends following their divorce. And this was evident more than ever on Wednesday, when the doting parents both attended their daughter's Christmas concert. JLo shared a lovely photo of herself and Marc with Emme after her show, and wrote: "So proud of my lil coconut!!" Marc gets on well with Jennifer's fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and has been pictured with him at various school shows over the past year. Just like her parents, Emme is showing an incredible talent for singing, and even performed on stage with her famous mum during her world tour earlier in the year.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony reunited at Emme's school concert

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer and A-Rod, who are making plans for their wedding, following their engagement in March. While they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Jennifer's daughter, and Alex's children Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

MORE: Victoria Beckham looks amazing in workout outfit - in very brave colour

JLo and A-Rod are preparing for their wedding next year

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

READ: Kate Middleton dazzles in tiara at royal reception - best photos

It isn't just Jennifer's wedding that she has to look forward to next year, but the Golden Globes too. The star has been nominated for Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, for her role in Hustlers. The actress shared her gratitude for the nomination on Instagram, writing: "Could not be prouder to be recognized by the #HFPA. Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honour and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labour of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honoured to represent them and this film! @goldenglobes #HustlersMovie #Ramona Thank you so much Hollywood Foreign Press Association!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.