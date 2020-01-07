Lady Louise Windsor shows off hockey skills during surprise appearance with mum Sophie Wessex The Countess of Wessex took daughter Lady Louise Windsor with her to visit the training grounds of England Hockey on Tuesday afternoon

The royal family are incredibly sporty, so it comes as no surprise that Lady Louise Windsor is a natural at hockey! The 16-year-old royal accompanied her mum the Countess of Wessex on Tuesday as they paid a visit to the training grounds of England Hockey, at The National Sports Centre at Bisham Abbey. The mother-daughter duo looked like they had a great day as they met players from both the women's and men's teams, and Louise showcased her hockey skills as she practiced hitting and passing the ball with members of the women's team. The teenager dressed for the occasion in a sporty navy sweatshirt, teamed with pink cropped trousers and white trainers, while Sophie looked as stylish as ever in an all-black outfit, teamed with colourful trainers.

Lady Louise Windsor revealed her hockey skills during a royal engagement with Sophie Wessex

Royal fans were delighted to see photos of Louise and Sophie out together, and many commented on the pictures of them – which were shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account. One wrote: "How wonderful to see Lady Louise! (The Countess of Wessex too)," while another added: "I'm delighted to see an engagement with mother and daughter." A third commented: "The Countess never ages! So lovely and Lady Louise is just as lovely as her mother."

Sophie chatted to members of the England Hockey Team

This isn't the first time that Louise has joined Sophie at a hockey event. In 2018, the then 14-year-old went along with her mum to the final of the Hockey Women's World Cup in London. She also joined Sophie on another sporty engagement that same year, going along to meet a group of teenagers similar ages to her as they worked towards their entry-level course for the Royal Yachting Association.

Louise was last seen out in public on Christmas Day, as she joined her parents and the rest of the royal family at St Mary Magdalene's Church for the morning service. While she is starting to be seen out in public more and more now that she is older, Louise enjoyed a relatively private childhood away from the spotlight – something that was important to both Sophie and her dad, Prince Edward.

