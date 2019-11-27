Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod as you've never seen them before The celebrity couple wore matching outfits in a new photo taken at their house

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are couple goals! The A-listers have been enjoying spending as much time as possible together after a busy few weeks, and on Wednesday afternoon they posed for a hilarious new picture at their house, wearing matching pyjamas and sporting pink face masks. Jennifer shared the photo on Instagram, along with a video of the couple chatting to Kim Kardashian – who had a green face mask on. The footage was promoting Portal from Facebook, which allows friends to chat with each other from afar. In the clip, Jennifer was seen pouring herself a cup of tea as she chatted to Kim via video link. "Kim, I love that Portal lets us have time together," she told the reality TV star.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod looked unrecognisable in a new video

Alex then made an appearance and tried to join in the conversation. "Oh, hi Kim. So, what are we talking about?" he said, to which Kim responded: "Just stuff." "Nice, I love stuff," he replied. "This is such fun, we should do this more often," he added. Jennifer captioned the clip: "I promise Alex has his own friends to smart video call with on @PortalfromFacebook. Really."

MORE: Gary Rhodes' meeting with Princess Diana revealed

The celebrity couple teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a hilarious new video

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer and Alex. After getting engaged in March, the couple are planning to walk down the aisle in the near future, and while they haven't decided on a date or a venue for the wedding yet, they have spoken of their excitement about the big day in recent interviews. While chatting to Entertainment Tonight in September, JLo revealed that her son Max will walk her down the aisle. It is likely that Jennifer's daughter Emme, and Alex's children Natasha and Ella will also have special roles as bridesmaids. Alex, meanwhile, has hinted that they are planning a destination wedding that will be a "long flight" away.

Jennifer and Alex have been praised by fans for managing to create a happy, blended family. JLo's ex-husband and father of her children, Marc Anthony, has been pictured attending school assemblies with the singer and Alex, and gets on well with them both. Alex's ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, meanwhile, was present at Natasha's birthday party earlier in the month, and posed for a photo with the celebrity couple, her daughters and Jennifer's twins.

It's clear that both Jennifer and Alex put their children's happiness first, and the pair have previously opened up about the moment they introduced their kids to each other for the first time, after they began dating in 2017. Talking to People, the award-winning singer said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'" Alex added: "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn't have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.