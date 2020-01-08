On Tuesday, Courteney Cox sent fans wild when she shared a video of herself and her daughter Coco, 15, doing a dance routine in their living room for a TikTok video. The Monica Geller actress posted the footage on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption: "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them." Many of the star's followers observed how much the dance reminded them of the Friends episode, The One With The Routine, with one writing in the comments section: "Great dance, like the one with Ross in Friends," while another added: "The routine!" A third added: "Aww, please do the Ross and Monica dance with her!"

Courteney Cox and Coco's TikTok video reminded fans of a famous Friends episode

Courteney shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette, and has kept her daughter out of the public eye for the majority of her life, although now that she is getting older she has been photographed more, as well as having her own social media accounts which are public. Over the festive season, Courteney shared a lovely photo taken on Christmas Eve, of Coco and their family friends at their annual gathering. The star also posted two pictures of Coco and her friend, one which had been taken in present day, and the other from when they were children. She wrote in the caption: "I love this family and our Christmas Eve tradition. Some things never change – much."

The Friends actress shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette

Coco is not only doted on by her famous parents, but her godmother Jennifer Aniston too. The Rachel Green actress recently shared a public message to her goddaughter via Courteney's Instagram account after the mother-of-one had posted a picture of Coco looking incredibly grown up. She wrote: " "Coco! You're growing up way to fast." Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.

Real-life best friends Couteney and Jennifer enjoy nothing more than meeting up, and The Morning Show actress previously revealed that she's stayed in Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said of her friend: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

It was at Courteney's house where the recent Friends reunion took place too. In October, all six members of the popular sitcom went for dinner at her home – 25 years since the first pilot episode aired. Jennifer opened up about the evening shortly afterwards during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing: "We just had dinner on Saturday. Yeah, the whole gang, everyone was there. David Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together. We laughed so hard."

