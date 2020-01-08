Princess Mary of Denmark takes inspiration from Kate Middleton with birthday portrait of twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine turned nine on Wednesday

The Danish royal family has released adorable new photos of Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine to mark the twins' ninth birthday on Wednesday. The series of images were taken by the young royals' mother, Crown Princess Mary, over the last few months – in the same way that the Duchess of Cambridge does with her own children.

In the first two snaps, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, dressed in khaki jackets, hug one another and smile at their mum behind the camera. In a more candid moment, Princess Josephine laughs as her brother kisses her on the cheek as they play outside.

Crown Princess Mary took the new photos of the twins. Credit: Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary, 47, has included her eldest children Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 12, in another photo with their younger brother Prince Vincent. Once again, the young royals are pictured enjoying the outdoors. In a fourth picture, keen horse-rider Princess Josephine has been captured with her pony, kitted out in a padded jacket with her blonde hair tucked into her riding helmet.

Prince Vincent kisses his twin sister on the cheek. Credit: Crown Princess Mary

Australia-born Mary married Prince Frederik in Copenhagen in May 2004 and their first child Prince Christian was born in October 2005. The family currently reside at Frederik VIII's Palace, one of the four palaces that make up the Amalienborg Palace estate in Copenhagen.

The couple's four children began a 12-week school stay at the Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland this week. The family-of-six took part in a photocall in the Swiss mountains on Monday and a previous statement from the Danish Court explained: "With the school stay, the Crown Prince couple hope to give their children experience in an international environment." The young royals usually attend classes at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte.

Prince Vincent with siblings Prince Christian and Princess Isabella. Credit: Crown Princess Mary

Crown Princess Mary has also sent a heartfelt message to her homeland Australia during the bushfire crisis. She said: "In this time of great hardship caused by the ruthless bush fires, my husband and I would like to convey our warmest wishes to the Australian people as we enter a new year. Our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and our deepest sympathy to the many families who have lost their homes - their livelihoods.

Princess Josephine with her pony. Credit: Crown Princess Mary

"When the immediate crisis subsides and people can begin to return from where they have fled, our thoughts and concerns will remain with the affected local communities, as it will undoubtedly take great efforts and time for them to rebuild what has been lost. The courage and unyielding efforts of the volunteer firefighters have our deepest respect and admiration.

"Following from afar, it makes me proud of my Australian heritage to witness the strong sense of community and the Australian spirit of 'never giving up' in the face of such devastation and adversity."

