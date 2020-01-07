Courteney Cox sends Jennifer Aniston the sweetest message following the Golden Globes Courteney and Jennifer are the best of friends, just like their Friends alter-egos Monica and Rachel

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are friendship goals! The Monica Geller actress couldn't be prouder of her former Friends co-star after Jennifer shared pictures of herself on Instagram which had been taken at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Courteney was one of the first to comment on the photos – which included one of Jennifer getting her Dior dress fitted ahead of the ceremony – writing: "Stunning my friend! I love you." Fans adored seeing the sweet message, and many commented on it. "Mon and Rach, I love you both," one wrote, while another added: "You two are simply the meaning of true friendship, love and awesomeness. And definitely won't forget to mention @lisakudrow so that it's you three."

Courteney Cox sent Jennifer Aniston a sweet message after the Golden Globes

It sounded like Jennifer had the best time at the Golden Globes, and the star later shared some backstage photos taken from the sit-down meal at the ceremony on Instagram Stories. In one photo, the star was pictured with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon at the table, who was holding a glass of champagne. In the picture's caption, Jennifer revealed that Reese had asked Beyoncé and Jay-Z for champagne – no less – after they ran out of water on their table. She wrote: "Reese?! This is one of the many reasons I love you. We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay-Z and Beyoncé for a glass of their champagne!"

MORE: The sweet visit Meghan Markle made before returning to work

Friends stars Jennifer and Courteney are real-life best friends

Jennifer looked absolutely stunning during the glamorous evening in her Dior gown, which she accessoried with a vintage Cartier necklace. Although she missed out on the Best Actress award, which went to Olivia Colman, Jennifer took to the stage to present and then accept an award on behalf of Russell Crowe, who won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Motion Picture but was unable to attend the ceremony due to the Australian bush fires.

READ: Jennifer Garner emotional over daughter growing up

The Rachel Green star melted hearts during the night as she supported her ex-husband Brad Pitt during his acceptance speech for Best Support Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The camera panned to the actress smiling as she watched Brad pick up his award, and again during his speech when he made a joke about bringing a guest to the awards night. He said: "I wanted to bring my mum, I couldn't because every woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating and it'd just be awkward." The camera focused on Jennifer following his joke, who burst out laughing, and viewers took to Twitter to discuss the moment. One person wrote: "Jen being happy and proud during Brad's speech? She really is the absolute sweetest," while another added: "The cameraman who panned to Jen Aniston during Brad’s speech deserves a Pulitzer." A third person tweeted: "Jen during Brad’s speech, normally I wouldn’t pay much attention to it but I honestly love a supporting friend."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.