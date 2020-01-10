Olly Murs reduced to tears after asked about estranged twin brother Ben on The Voice The Troublemaker singer has been feuding with his brother Ben for a decade

Olly Murs broke down in tears after his rift with estranged twin brother Ben was brought up on The Voice UK. In footage, set to air on Saturday, the 35-year-old was overcome with emotion after a set of twin brothers auditioned in the singing competition. After being asked by fellow judge Will.i.am what his brother looks like, Olly recalled: "We haven't spoken for ten years. We had a big argument. I was on X Factor and I couldn’t make his wedding because I was on the show."

Olly Murs opened up about his rift with his brother on The Voice UK

The siblings' relationship broke down after Olly, 35, missed his brother's wedding where he was supposed to be the best man, in order to compete in the semi-finals of the X Factor. "I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone," continued Olly. "It will be at someone's (funeral) that we lose in the family. I don't want that to be the case." He added: "It brings back memories when I see twins. When we were kids we used to sing all the time."

Sir Tom Jones then offered him words of support, saying: "I understand what you're feeling, but you will do it - you'll get back together." Olly and Ben, who were once inseparable, have been feuding for years, leaving their mum Vicky-Lynn on the verge of a breakdown. Ben, an engineer, even decided to take his wife's surname Hart to distance himself further. In March 2017, Ben admitted that he wasn't interested in a reconciliation. He told the Sunday People: "I've moved on. I wish him all the best. But I've got my life and he's got his. The last time I made contact I got the door slammed in my face."

A rare photo of Olly with his brother Ben

Olly previously said he remained optimistic, and said he intends to reconcile with his brother in private. "I've got no doubt it will happen - I'm sure it will because we're family and regardless of everything that's happened I'm sure we can come to some understanding and love will come through," the singer said on The Sun's Bizarre Life podcast. "My mum and dad have always said you should keep it behind closed doors. I won't be shouting from the rooftops, we'll do that privately and everything hopefully will work out."

