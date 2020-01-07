Fans thrilled for Olly Murs after he shares photo of his stunning new girlfriend The couple confirmed their romance on New Year's Day

Just days after he confirmed his romance with bodybuilder Amelia Tank, the Voice judge Olly Murs shared a photo of his stunning new girlfriend - and his fans are delighted for them! The snap sees the pretty brunette in the driving seat of a car, whilst posing against a beautiful background with a rainbow. "Enjoying the view... oh and she ain't too bad either," the British singer teased in the caption, which prompted his fans to say "so happy for you" and "you deserve true happiness".

"You must be in love to post this pic, so happy for you both. That rainbow is special," remarked one follower, while another commented: "You found the treasure at the end of the rainbow!" Robbie Williams also joked: "Phwoah! Ooh yeah ... A Vauxhall! I love Vauxhalls." [sic] Another fan wrote: "You deserve true happiness."

The post comes almost a week after Olly made his relationship with Amelia Instagram-official. Although the photo cleverly hid their faces, it was clear for the world to see how happy the pop star is. "Wishing all my followers the happiest New Year," he said. "2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!! 2020 I'm ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!" [sic]

It appears both Olly and Amelia embarked on their relationship in 2019 before cooling things off. However, the pair then rekindled their budding romance over the summer. Speaking to the Sun about his new love, Olly gushed: "She's just a great person, full of love, she's caring, sensitive, doesn't suffocate me, lets me be me, loves the fact I'm cheeky and flirty and isn't trying to change that." He added: "I love being around her. She's one of my best mates and then she is my lover and girlfriend."

