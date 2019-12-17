Olly Murs is counting down to his first Christmas with new girlfriend, Amelia Tank. Having been single for the past four Christmases, the Voice coach admitted that he previously felt "lonely" at this time of year, but said Amelia has changed all that. Speaking to the Sun, Olly, 35, said of the striking brunette: "I'm going to spend some time with her really. It's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great. I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching The Voice when it comes out. I've had a great end of year."

The pop star continued: "This is new for me. I had a girlfriend four years ago, but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new. They always say when you're looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like." Olly and 27-year-old Amelia, who has a career in finance and trains as a body builder, started dating in September. "We're spending Christmas Day with our families and then we're having our own Christmas together. It's going to be so nice. We're not living together yet, but whoah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I'm in a great place and I love being with her, so we will see."

It's thought that Olly and Amelia started dating after he spotted her photos on Instagram. According to the Sun, Amelia – who is nicknamed Tank the Bank in reference to her career in finance and her bodybuilding – trains twice a day, three times a week, and lifts weights every morning. Last year she finished first in the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category at the Miami Pro World Championships, then won the Bikini Babe Tall Class at the Pure Elite competition.

