Strictly star Katya Jones finally removes wedding ring - four months after split from Neil Jones The Strictly stars are now living in their own homes

Katya Jones has finally been spotted without her wedding ring on after previously claiming it was "too pretty" to take off. The pro dancer was pictured in London on Friday outside the Strictly tour rehearsals with the sparkler noticeably missing from her ring finger, just days after estranged husband Neil Jones revealed that he has moved out of their marital home. The couple announced their split in August last year, ten months after Katya was photographed kissing her previous Strictly partner Seann Walsh. Katya's wedding ring is also missing in a photo she shared on Instagram to show off her shorter hairdo.

After she was quizzed about her decision to continue wearing her wedding ring, Katya told The Sun in November: "It’s just too pretty to take off — and too expensive as well. I like looking at it but it doesn’t fit any other finger." However, it appears after Neil revealed he was enjoying a fresh start to the New Year, Katya has decided to follow suit.

Katya Jones appears to have finally stopped wearing her wedding ring

Neil revealed the big change on his Twitter account earlier this week, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue I just need furniture." Neil and Katya had been living in a flat together along with former Strictly star Joanna Clifton, the younger sister of Kevin Clifton. The pair have remained on good terms since their split in August and were supportive of each other during the 2019 series of Strictly – which Neil took part in with a partner for the first time.

Katya previously said her wedding ring (pictured) was 'too pretty' to take off

The former couple were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August. At the time, they posted a joint statement to both of their Instagram accounts which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

