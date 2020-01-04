Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones makes incredible plea to fans The star is best known for her role on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly star Katya Jones took to Instagram to thank fans for all of the cards that they’ve sent her over the festive period, and the eco-minded dancer also added a green message, suggesting that in future her followers consider sending electronic cards instead of paper ones where possible. Good thinking, Katya!

The 30-year-old kicked off her eco-conscious message by thanking fans for all of their support over Christmas, writing: "To my wonderful fans. Firstly, thank you so much for sending me beautiful letters and cards over Christmas and in support of my first panto role!"

Katya shared the important message on Instagram

The television star sweetly continued: "I read every single one of them and it makes me so happy to hear about you and how we inspire you to do things and enjoy life!"

Next, the Russian dancer asked her fans to consider sending their well wishes electronically in the future, and advised them that they can find her email address in her Instagram bio.

Katya added: "Now, I would still love to receive your cards and letters if you wish to send me one, but since we're all trying to be a bit more eco-friendly, I think it would be a good idea to move to electronic versions! So if I may ask you from now on to send them to me over email (can be found in my bio) we can all feel like we do our little bit towards helping the environment!"

Before signing off, the award-winning dancer added that many online card retailers offer electronic versions of their greeting cards, making it easier than ever to shop with the planet in mind. She wrote: "Also online card shops do offer electronic versions of cards! So you can still choose a design and personalise it!"

