Strictly's Alex Scott and Neil Jones are back together following Christmas break - and fans are loving it! The Strictly pair are back in the studio!

After enjoying the festive period with their loved ones, Strictly Come Dancing stars Alex Scott and Neil Jones have wasted no time in rushing back into the dance studio! The pair, who reached the quarter-finals in the latest series of Strictly, delighted fans over the weekend as they shared pictures from their reunion. The stars are one of the lucky couples to be taking part in this year's nationwide tour. "Time to get ready #teamred are back together and we can't wait to see you on tour... let's go @mr_njonesofficial @strictlycomedancinglive," Alex wrote on Instagram, to which Neil replied: "Let's do it #teamred."

Alex's followers were quick to post lovely messages after seeing the pair back together again, with one writing: "Can't wait to see you two in the Strictly tour!!" Another said: "Well done - you both are brilliant." A third post read: "Can't wait to see you both dance together again." One fan also remarked: "The smile on you both when tour together though, should definitely be together, if not already."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reflects on 'difficult year' with Ruth Langsford following sister's death

WATCH: Alex Scott and Neil Jones play Hello/Goodbye!

Alex, 35, and Neil, 37, have become close friends since their time together on Strictly, and have often treated fans to behind the scenes glimpses of their rehearsals. However, the duo were plagued by romance rumours throughout their time on the BBC show. The pair have since shut down rumours that there is anything romantic going on between them. Speaking about their relationship, Alex told HELLO! in October: "I'm single but it's not like I need to find someone. I like things to happen organically and if someone comes into my life and we get on, then great. It's not like I need to go searching for it."

GALLERY: 16 killer looks at the 2020 Golden Globes

Neil said: "There's nothing on our minds but the show – we don't have time to think about anything else. I'm single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I'm just focusing on Strictly." Neil split from his wife, fellow Strictly pro Katya, in August.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.