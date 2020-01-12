Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret reveals she had surgery for a brain tumour The Dancing on Ice contestant spoke to HELLO! about her health scare back in 2017

Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret is set to step out onto the ice in front of the audience for the first time on Sunday's show alongside her skating partner Hamish Gaman. The star has been training for months beforehand, and has been living to the full since her health scare in 2017, when she discovered diagnosed with a brain tumour during her time participating in reality winter sports show, The Jump. At the time, the star spoke about the traumatic experience in a world exclusive interview with HELLO!, revealing how she went under the knife to remove the tumour from her brain.

Caprice opened up about her brain tumour in an exclusive interview with HELLO!

At the time, Caprice departed suddenly from The Jump as she underwent surgery. She explained: "I was diagnosed with a brain tumour. I found out while I was competing in the show and boy, was it more horrific than any of the challenges. The Jump saved my life." Recounting the events that lead up to her diagnosis, she continued: "I had headaches that were not going away and my vision was beginning to act up so the show’s production insisted I see their doctor." X-rays and scans revealed the shocking truth. After undergoing the surgery, she said: "My first thought was for my two little boys. I’m their rock and keep my family together. It was the scariest moment I’d ever experienced."

Caprice also opened up about her devastating diagnosis on Loose Women

Now gearing up for her Dancing on Ice debut, the star shared a photo of herself and Hamish practicing on the ice rink, writing: "My gorg partner @hamishgaman and I given @dancingonice @itv major cheese... this Sunday is my big day.. first routine... I'm so excited and so proud to be apart of this amazing production #sograteful." Hamish was one of the first to respond, writing: "Aww thanks partner, no cheese on Sunday though!" while Caprice's fans responded with well wishes ahead of her performance.