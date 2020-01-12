Christopher Dean says Dancing on Ice curse is real - find out what he had to say Christopher Dean admitted there had been lots of babies on the show! Could there be a Dancing on Ice curse?

Could there be a Dancing on Ice curse? According to one of the show's judges, Christopher Dean, there may well be! Chatting to HELLO! about if he thinks there might be a 'curse' on the show, where contestants end up in relationships with one another, the former ice skater previously explained: "We've had so many babies on Dancing on Ice... people who have worked on it. We're a family. And I think, you know, when you're working together like that it's very tactile, and when you're on the outside of it, it can look different from what's actually happening on the inside."

Christopher is judging the new series of Dancing on Ice

Fans have been loving the new series of Dancing on Ice, and contestant Caprice Bourret sat down with HELLO! to chat about how the show has helped with her health and fitness. The model told HELLO! in December that she had lost a stone in six weeks in the lead up to the series, and said she was feeling better than ever. "My body has gone back to how it was in my late 20s," the California-born businesswoman explained. "I feel great about myself again. After giving birth six years ago I gained an extra 10lb, which I couldn’t lose. My body was full of cellulite and there was lots of flab going on. I let myself go. But then I’m suddenly working out like I’ve never worked out in my entire life," adds Caprice, whose six-year-old boys Jett and Jax joined their mum for the exclusive photoshoot."

Do you think there's a Dancing on Ice curse?

Speaking about the show, she added: "I'm in it to win it. It’ll be tough but I have that go-for-it attitude. Although I’ve pulled a tendon in my foot and my whole body is covered in hundreds of bruises, I have just accepted that I’m going to fall – and now I have the no-fear factor." She continued: "I love it so much that not only do I want to win but I also want to carry on skating. I’m highly competitive, a trait my two boys seem to have inherited from me. I want to win for them."