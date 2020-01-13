Dianne Buswell has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather after missing his funeral, which took place in her native Australia. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday to share a throwback with her "pops," the Strictly Come Dancing pro wrote: "Pop, I wish I could be there for your send off today back home but know I'm there in spirit." The snap sees the 30-year-old star playing with her flame-red hair, trying to cover her grandad's head with her locks.

Dianne Buswell shared this snap with her grandfather

She added: "I love you so much and so did so many people that will be there celebrating the wonderful man you were. To my amazing family, you are all in my thoughts #restinpeace." The post comes shortly after Dianne took her boyfriend Joe Sugg to Western Australia for Christmas in order to introduce him to her family. The couple, who started dating shortly after the end of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, were able to spend time with Dianne's grandparents before her Pops died, just days after Christmas.

Fans of the star quickly commented on the post, with one fan writing: "That must be so hard, lots of love." Another remarked: "Aw this is lovely, sending big hugs Dianne xxx." At the time of her grandfather's death, Dianne shared an emotional message, which read: "Rest in peace pop. I will cherish all my memories with you forever and ever. You were a very special man to so many people. You told me so many stories that I will never forget maybe because you told me the same ones a million times [blushing face emoji] but the way you told them I could listen another million more [heart emoji]. Love you so much and I know you will be looking down on all of us, I’m so glad I got to spend Christmas with you Xx."

