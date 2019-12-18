Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg take huge new step in their relationship The couple have been dating since 2018

They've already moved in together after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing last year, proving that their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Now, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have taken another huge step – they're spending Christmas in Australia! The couple have flown to Dianne's hometown to spend the festive season with her friends and family for the first time, before they embark on a new dance show together in the New Year.

Sharing their excitement on social media on Tuesday, Dianne posted a sweet image of herself and Joe snuggled up, writing on Instagram: "Let the adventures begin." Joe then shared a boomerang on his Stories of Dianne wheeling their suitcases into the airport, captioning the snap: "And we're off!"

Fans of the couple were thrilled to see them embark on their first adventure together Down Under, with one commenting on the snap: "Have an absolute incredible time! Merry Christmas to you both!" Another said: "Omg I can’t wait for you to get to Australia!! Have the best time."

Joe and Dianne are spending Christmas in Australia

While they may not be in the UK for Christmas, Joe and Dianne made sure they celebrated the special day with his family before they jetted off to the other side of the world. The couple joined Joe's sister Zoe and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes for a trip to Wiltshire at the weekend to spend some time with the Sugg family. The foursome filmed themselves swapping presents and enjoying a carol service before an ice-skating session. They later played board games while settling in for a cosy night indoors – sounds like a great early Christmas Day to us!

The couple are spending their first Christmas Down Under

Joe shared a snap of himself and Dianne on Instagram following the early festivities, writing: "Nice little couple days back in the countryside visiting the family before heading off to the complete opposite side of the world for Christmas. It’s going to be strange for me but I’m so up for a change up this year and going on an adventure/pure relaxation time." We can't wait to see all the pics!

