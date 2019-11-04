Strictly's Dianne Buswell cuddles up to boyfriend Joe Sugg in cosy selfie The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing last year

Since confirming their romance after last year's Strictly Come Dancing finale, Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have been inseparable. And on Sunday night, the professional dancer wasted no time in sharing a cute selfie from bed with her beau. "I don't think there has been a single day since I met him where we haven't laughed," she gushed in the caption. The photo sees the lovebirds smiling towards the camera, with Joe nuzzled in Dianne's neck.

Fans of the couple quickly rushed to post comments underneath, with one saying: "I literally cannot look at this photo without smiling." Another remarked: "This is all thanks to Strictly." A third post read: "Awww this is couple goals." A fourth follower stated: "You guys are so cute, love seeing you both so happy." Dianne and Joe met when they were paired together on the 2018 series of Strictly. They narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy, but confirmed their relationship just hours shortly after their loss.

Last month, Joe pulled out all the stops to cheer up Dianne after she was booted off the BBC show this year with celebrity partner Dev Griffin. The YouTuber took her mind off the exit by inviting her to spend the day with him backstage at his theatre show Waitress. The pro dancer shared a photo of them hanging out together in Joe's dressing room, and wrote: "Spent the day with this one @waitresslondon @joe_sugg."

Joe also appeared on Lorraine where he spoke about Dianne's, admitting that "like the rest of the country", he was in a state of "massive shock". Asked how Dianne was feeling and if she was ok, Joe candidly replied: "No, not really." He continued: "I just think they had so much potential, he [Dev] had so much potential, he was a brilliant student. It just doesn't seem… hmmm, weird." His host Lorraine agreed wholeheartedly, saying the pair's exit had left her "baffled and bemused".

