Zoe Ball has shared some very sweet snapshots of her daughter Nelly, in celebration of the little girl's tenth birthday. The Strictly It Takes Two star uploaded a series of photographs from Nelly's recent birthday party, including one taken with her father, DJ Norman Cook, and another showing her with older brother Woody. "Smashing birthday party shenanigans for our beautiful Nelly Noodle #ten #raveprincess #ravegirls," proud Zoe captioned the post. Among those to comment was Emma Barton, who competed in the 2019 series of Strictly. "I would've loved this party!!!" the EastEnders actress wrote. Gemma Atkinson, meanwhile, added: "How lovely!" along with a smiley face emoji.

Zoe Ball has shared a series of photos from daughter Nelly's birthday party

Zoe, 49, shares two children with her ex-husband Norman, also known as Fatboy Slim. The couple were married in August 1999, and one year later welcomed son Woody. Nelly was born in January 2010. In September 2016, the couple announced their separation after 18 years together, but have remained on incredibly good terms. "With great sadness we are announcing that we have separated," the pair confirmed at the time. "After many exciting adventures together over the last 18 years we have come to the end of our rainbow. We are still great friends and will continue to support each other and raise our beautiful children together, living next door but one. X Zoe & Norm."

One image showed the TV star with both her children

Most recently, Zoe was in a two-year relationship with boyfriend Michael Reed, which sadly came to an end in November. Zoe and Michael met just months after Zoe's former boyfriend Billy Yates tragically took his own life. The Radio 2 DJ had only been dating the cameraman, who struggled with depression, for a few months before his death. The mother-of-two struggled in the aftermath of her partner's death, telling The Sun in 2018: "Even now I sometimes think, 'I'm a resourceful woman, I'm a bright woman. . . why could I not save him?' And then I have to stop and say, 'Everyone who loved him knew. None of us found an answer, none of us saved him.' To move forward you have to accept that. Which is very difficult."