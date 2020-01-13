Holly Willoughby has adopted! Meet the new This Morning family members Some new faces joined Phillip and Holly on the sofa this morning

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have proudly unveiled the arrival of two new members to their TV family. Welcoming koalas Clarence and Blondie to the show, the pair announced the adoption of the two animals in light of the recent Australian bushfires.

Sat next to two framed photos of their furry friends, Phillip and Holly shared the koalas' tragic backstories. Blondie, belonging to Holly and otherwise known as Brandy Hill Denise, was subject to a horrific dog attack which led to the amputation of one arm. Whilst Phil's new pal, ten-year-old Glen William Clarence, is now blind in both eyes having chronically suffered from Chlamydia in his eyes for years.

The pair have adopted koalas Clarence and Blondie

The koalas, discovered by This Morning's vet Scott Miller, cost $50 Australian dollars to adopt and originate from charity Port Stephens Koalas, New South Wales. Phillip said: "Whilst they weren't directly injured by the fires, all the money from adoption goes to help the new koalas who are struggling to survive." It is currently estimated that almost half a billion animals have died as a result of the bush fires sweeping through Australia.

Looking into other relief options, the This Morning hosts also chatted to Jayne Fisk, founder of the group "Paws across the Ocean". Attracting 4,500 members to date, the group knits pouches and mittens for koalas and other animals injured in the fires.

Some cute koalas available to adopt were shared via the This Morning Instagram page

Further photos of some cute koalas available to adopt were shared via the This Morning Instagram page. The post featured snaps of newbies Paul, Maisie, Thomas and Shelby. Phillip's bear Clarence made an appearance whilst Holly's koala Blondie was pictured with her arm bandage. The caption read: "Thank you to @drscottym for helping the beautiful koalas affected by Australia's bushfires."

