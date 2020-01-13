On the Duchess of Cambridge's birthday on Thursday, pictures were published of the doting mum on the school run, with her youngest son Prince Louis in the back of the car. And fans adored seeing the pair together, especially after spotting that little Louis was sucking his thumb – a habit that Kate has previously been seen trying to distract him from while at Trooping the Colour last year. After photos were released, many people took to commenting on them on social media, with one writing: "Adore Louis with his thumb in his mouth," while another wrote: "How cute is Louis sucking his thumb?" A third added: "Love that Louis is a thumb sucker, it makes him look all the more cute!"

Prince Louis melted hearts after being pictured sucking his thumb while in the car with Kate Middleton

Kate was no doubt spoilt by her doting family on her birthday, and her dad Michael Middleton was pictured arriving at Kensington Palace on Thursday evening, where they were celebrating in private once George and Charlotte were home from school. The weekend before she turned 38, Kate had marked her birthday with her friends and parents at the family's country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, and was pictured with them and William attending the Sunday service at Mary Magdalene Church.

Louis was first pictured sucking his thumb at Trooping the Colour

While Kate and William's oldest two children were seen on Christmas Day during their first walkabout in Sandringham, little Louis stayed at home. The one-year-old had last been seen in early December while in the car on the Cambridge's way to the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. The young royal was dressed in a cosy, green Christmas jumper from Kate's go-to children's label, Amaia Kids.

Although Louis is often kept out of the public eye, his doting parents often talk about him and his siblings while they are on public engagements. Kate recently revealed that her youngest child is going through a new phase of wanting to be with his mum at all times while at a Family Action event in December. After spotting a young boy who tried to get her attention by waving his hand in the air and shouting: "Me, me," Kate responded: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying 'Me, me, me,' and he wants to come everywhere with me." Louis is also thought to keep his parents on their toes. During a visit to Bletchley Park in May, Kate got talking to fellow parents about their children, and revealed that her little boy – who had just turned one at the time – had a mischievous side to him. She said: "I turned around the other day and he was at the top of the slide – I had no idea!"

