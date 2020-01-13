Linda Robson thanks Loose Women cast after opening up about OCD battle

Loose Women panellist Linda Robson has penned a heartfelt tribute to her supportive fans and colleagues after she opened up about her battle with mental health. Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap with her Loose Women friends and another with her family, the 61-year-old wrote: "I've always been an open and honest person but talking about my mental health and everything me and my family have been through over the last year and a half was one the scariest things I’ve ever had to do.

"I'm overwhelmed by the messages of support I’ve received over the last couple of days - from friends and strangers," she added. "I wanna thank my family, my friends and my Loose Woman team for all their patience and love, I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward to a healthier, happier year in 2020. See you all soon. [sic] Saira Khan was one of the first to reply, saying: "We've missed you and so good to see you back. Love you." Ore Oduba remarked: "So much love Auntie Linda!! You are an amazing person."

On Friday, Birds of a Feather actress Linda bravely detailed her battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and a six-week stint in a treatment facility. During last week's show, she explained that her OCD reached severe levels as a result of taking medication for sleep. "I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet," the star began. "But I had a really bad reaction to it. I had a proper meltdown, I got really bad anxiety, I got really bad depression and my OCD kicked into overdrive."

Her fellow panellists praised Linda's bravery

Linda went on to explain that friend and fellow panellist Stacey Solomon helped her on her journey to recovery after spotting signs of Linda's OCD, such as seeing her need her phone on full charge at all times. The mum-of-four explained, "I'd have the mobile chargers, like five or six of them, ready to charge if it ran out." After six weeks in the facility, Linda came out on more medication than before and it was making her hyper, leading her to turn to alcohol. "The medication they were giving me was making me hyper instead of it calming me down so then I started drinking again because I couldn't face the day," she said.

Despite having an incredibly difficult couple of years, Linda's return was met with great applause and support from her fellow panellists. Stacey, Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore all commended Linda's bravery and strength, as Linda finished: "I hope it helps people."

