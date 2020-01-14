Justin Trudeau addresses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's move to Canada

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looking to split their time between the UK and Canada, lots of questions about their cost of living have been brought up. And now, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also shared his thoughts. During an interview with Global News on Monday, the PM was asked whether Canadian taxpayers would have to pay for their security, to which, he replied: "That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on.

Justin Trudeau has addressed Prince Harry and Meghan's move to Canada

"We're not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, what the dispositions are and those are decisions for them," he added. "I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have." Prince Harry and Meghan spent six weeks over the festive period based in the Canadian province of British Columbia staying at an exclusive property on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, Meghan lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits, and knows the country well having lived there for seven years. The Canadian PM said the federal Canadian government had not been involved "up until this point" about what the couple's move to the country will involve. "There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have," he explained. "We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well." The Sussexes enjoyed a "general feeling of appreciation" in Canada, he added.

Following a summit at Sandringham on Monday between the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of the monarch. It read: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK. These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

