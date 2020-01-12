Emmerdale star Charley Webb showcases post-baby figure in skinny jeans during night out with co-star Emma Atkins

Charley Webb looks incredible! The Emmerdale actress – who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her son Ace in July – stepped out on Friday with her co-star Emma Atkins, dressed in a pair of tiny skinny jeans. The star shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, and fans were quick to compliment her on her slim figure. One wrote: "Have you not long had a baby?!" while another commented: "As if you've had three children, you look amazing." A third added: "Charley you look incredible after growing three humans!" Other fans complimented Emma's recent haircut. The Charity Dingle actress went for the chop in December, and is now sporting a stylish bob. "Love the hair Emma," one wrote, while another added: "Your hair looks lovely Emma."

Emmerdale's Charley Webb showcased her incredible post-baby figure during a night out with Emma Atkins

Since Ace's arrival, Charley has been sharing details of her postpartum journey with fans on social media and has opened up about the struggles she's faced as well as the happy times. The star recently admitted that she had found it difficult jumping from having two children to three, and was praised for her honesty. Charley shared a picture of all three of her sons – Buster, nine, Bowie, four, and baby Ace, while out on a walk in the park in December. In the caption, she told her followers not to feel bad about admitting to finding parenting hard at times. "I think sometimes people aren't honest enough about how full-on it is," she wrote. "Harder than any other job in my opinion. I often look at people's Instagrams and think about how perfect their lives look. It won't be. Just like mine isn't." She then went on to explain the story behind the cute picture of her boys, revealing that Bowie hadn't wanted his photo taken and that he had a meltdown as a result. "No one's life is ever perfect and no kid is ever perfect all the time," she concluded.

Co-stars Charley and Emma are incredibly close

Charley shares her sons with husband and Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden. The pair are close with their work co-stars and even spent the festive period with Emma and her family. Emma was at Charley and Matthew's house for Christmas Day and again on New Year's Eve. The actress has a son called Albert, five, who she shares with boyfriend Tom. Emma is extremely private about her personal life and even managed to keep her pregnancy a secret, only revealing her son's arrival a month after he was born. She told The Sun at the time: "We've had a lovely healthy baby boy. He arrived just before my 40th birthday, which was the best present."

