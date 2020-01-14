Jennifer Lopez has been a regular attendee throughout awards season, and most recently she stepped out on the red carpet at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where she picked up the Best Supporting Actress Award for her role in Hustlers. And while chatting to Extra TV at the star-studded event, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker made the surprising confession that she didn't actually get paid a lot for working on Hustlers. Chatting to Terri Seymour, she said of her winning her award: "It feels amazing. This is a movie that we made in 29 days, it wasn't a big budget movie by any means – I mean I didn't really get paid for it!"

The award-winning actress continued on to say that it was all worth it. "But I believed in the material and in the role and in the people involved. We made what I thought was a great movie, a movie about women who are usually in the background. To tell stories that haven't been told in interesting and cool ways is something I've always been interested in doing." J-Lo starred in the movie as Ramona Vega, and in her acceptance speech, she opened up about the challenges to get the female-led project off the ground. "We women based together and every time we heard no – which was often – we pushed even harder. We are only as big as we allow ourselves to dream, and the possibilities are endless."

J-Lo has been a regular on the red carpet during awards season

And while J-Lo had been nominated for her role in Hustlers at both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards, fans were disappointed that she was left off the Oscars shortlist, which was announced earlier in the week. Many expressed their opinions on social media, believing she had been robbed.

While Jennifer hasn't been recognised by the Oscars, the star still has plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks. Currently, she is rehearsing ahead of co-headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on 2 February. The star has previously said that she wants to make the show "beautiful" and "fun" and has been asking her fans which songs they would like to see her perform on the day. It's something that J-Lo has been dreaming of doing throughout her career, with proud fiancé A-Rod telling Today shortly after the news was announced: "It has been a dream her whole life and she's been close a few times. When we got that call from [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell and the league and Jay-Z, we were thrilled and she was in tears."

