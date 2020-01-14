Scott Disick proved that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree as he shared a picture of himself as a child on Instagram, looking exactly like his youngest son Reign, five, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The Talentless founder was pictured in front of the sea in the throwback, dressed in a blue T-shirt and chain necklace. Although his features were a lot darker than Reign's, there was no mistaking their similarities and fans were quick to comment on them. "Reign so much looks like you," one wrote, while another commented: "Reign is your twin!" A third added: "That's Reign right there, expect his hair will be much longer! Funny Mason is a perfect mix between you and @kourtneykardashian and P is Kourtney with your hair and skin tone." However, not all fans agreed that Scott looked like his youngest son, with others only being able to see similarities with Mason, ten. "So like Mason," one commented, while another wrote: "I see Mason." Another follower compromised, adding: "I can see both Reign and Mason."

Scott and Kourtney share Reign and Mason, along with daughter Penelope, seven. The former couple have remained friends and their children split their time between their parents. Kourtney has even joined Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie on a number of holidays so that she can be there to experience new things with her children. Scott has changed his lifestyle over the past few years and is completely dedicated to being a good dad. The reality star paid a touching tribute to his children on social media in June, writing alongside a picture of himself with Penelope: "I used to post lots of pictures of my cars, but now I post a lot of pictures of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion." Fans praised the dad-of-three for his sentiment, with one writing: "I love the transition from cars to kids. You're a great father and a great human," while another wrote: "It just shows the father the Kardashian's knew you were. Great job. You finally see what really matters."

On the days that his children stay over at his house, Scott wants them to feel as much at home as they do when they are at Kourtney's. On his home makeover show, Flip it like Disick, Penelope was given free reign over her room, and wanted it to be pink with a portrait of her hanging up on the wall. She also requested colourful lights and a furry rug. On his little girl's bedroom makeover, Scott said: "The most special girl in the world to me is my little daughter, Penelope. Because she goes back and forth to her mum Kourtney's house, because we co-parent, I want Penelope to be as comfortable at my house as she is at her mum's. And I want her room at her dad's to be perfect."

