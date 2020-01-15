Christine Lampard shares cute new photo of baby Patricia - and she has grown so much! Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's head coach last year

Christine Lampard has revealed her little girl is very much a daddy's girl during a visit to Frank's workplace at Chelsea football stadium - Stamford Bridge. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the Loose Women panellist delighted her fans by sharing a gorgeous new photo of baby Patricia pointing towards a large Chelsea F.C logo. "Daddy's girl @franklampard @chelseafc #chelsea," the doting mum wrote in the caption. "Chelsea girl in the making," wrote one follower, while another commented on how much the tiny tot has grown, saying: "OMG look how big she is, just shows you how quickly time goes but she's got the most gorgeous dark hair."

Christine Lampard shared this sweet snap of Patricia

Christine's husband Frank was appointed as Chelsea's head coach last year after kicking off his coaching career with Championship club Derby County in 2018. The sweet post comes almost a month after Christine and Frank celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple, who welcomed Patricia in September 2018, have been together since 2009 after they were introduced to each other at Pride of Britain by Piers Morgan.

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, the mum-of-one opened up about their family life, confessing that little Patricia is very much taking after her footballer dad. "He is a very good hands-on dad," Christine said of her husband, before quipping: "He has to be directed a bit I suppose, but no, he's brilliant, he's great."

She added: "He just absolutely adores her and she is the spitting image of him. She has none of my DNA, there's a tiny little bit of curly hair starting at the back and that's about it. Big blue eyes like her daddy. But no, he just adores her." Frank also has two daughters Luna, 14, and Isla, 12, with his former fiancée Elen Rivas. When asked about the sibling relationship between the two girls and baby Patricia, Christine gushed: "They're brilliant, even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

