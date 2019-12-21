TV presenter Christine Lampard paid tribute to her husband Frank in honour of the couple's fourth wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the star posted a beautiful photo from her wedding day to the football manager, which showed them standing at the church entrance. Christine wore a stunning long-sleeved lace gown by Suzanne Neville, which featured a cinched-in waist, fishtail skirt and plunging neckline, and she looked adoringly at her new husband, who looked back at her with love.

Frank and Christine began their relationship in 2009 and got engaged two years later

The mum-of-one captioned the gorgeous picture: "Four years ago today I married my soulmate. You’re the best husband and daddy we could ever wish for. Happy Anniversary @franklampard." She added kissing, hearts, and champagne glass emojis. Christine and Frank have been together since 2009 and share daughter Patricia, who was born in September 2018. The 40-year-old is also stepmother to his two daughters with his former fiancée, Spanish model Elen Rivas.

The couple married after six years together and now share one-year-old daughter Patricia

Christine's followers were quick to comment on her lovely photo and to share their anniversary wishes, including her Loose Women colleagues. "Ahhh, happy anniversary hunny. Have a lovely Christmas," wrote Nadia Sawalha, while Saira Khan added: "Happy Anniversary Christine and Frank. A beautiful family." Other TV stars to comment included This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, who was one of the guests at the ceremony and posted: "Awww love you both xxx," Susanna Reid from Good Morning Britain, who added: "Congratulations lovely people," and former Strictly star Ore Oduba, who wrote: "Happy anniversary!!! Lots of love."

Frank and Christine announced their engagement in June 2011 and their wedding took place at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge before a reception at private members' club The Arts Club. Other celebrities in attendance included Phillip Schofield, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, and last year's winner of I'm a Celebrity..., Harry Redknapp, who is Frank's uncle.

