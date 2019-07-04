Frank Lampard announces shock career move - get all the details Listen up football fans!

Frank Lampard is moving back to London! The football manager, who is married to TV presenter Christine Lampard, announced that he will be leaving his position at Derby County Football Club to start a new job as Chelsea's new manager. The 41-year-old has signed a three-year deal worth £4million a year, cementing his sensational return to Stamford Bridge. Taking to his Instagram page on Thursday to confirm his news, Frank said: "I would like to say a special thank you to Mel Morris, players, staff and everyone who is associated with Derby County Football Club."

"It has been a fantastic experience for me and I feel privileged to have managed such a prestigious club," he added. "Most of all, I want to thank the fans who supported me and the team from the day I arrived in the City. I wish everyone the best of luck going forward." The official post on Derby Country's Instagram page read: "Derby County can confirm that Frank Lampard has parted company with the club. Thank you and good luck at Chelsea, @FrankLampard. #DCFC #Derby."

Frank joins the club just after one season in charge of Derby, and will replace Maurizio Sarri, who has returned home to become manager of Juventus. The former midfielder played for Chelsea for 13 years and left in 2014 before move to Manchester City football club. "I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach," Frank said in a statement. "Everyone knows my love for this club and the history we have shared, however, my sole focus is on the job in hand and preparing for the season ahead. I am here to work hard, bring further success to the club and I cannot wait to get started."

Frank is now the new manager of Chelsea FC

Later on in the day, Frank's wife Christine spoke on Loose Women, telling the panel about her family's "whirlwind" few days. "It has been mad...," she said. "It's been a bit of a whirlwind couple of days to be honest. He's back to where it sort of all began for him. It's a huge deal for all of us." In May, Christine told Loose Women that sadly the dad-of-three hadn't been able to spend as much time with their daughter over the past year as his job in Derby kept him away from home on a regular basis. He even had to rush back to Derby the same day Patricia was born! "He disappeared off," she confessed. "I was very lucky my friends and family were over." The couple have been married since 2015 and Christine has two stepdaughters as a result of their marriage, but Patricia is their first baby together.

